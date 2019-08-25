Blue and White MK calls Likud 'black'.

Members of the Likud party expressed outrage on Sunday towards a blue and white mk who called the party of Prime Minister Netanyahu "black". MK Ram Ben Barak said at a cultural event in Shoham on Saturday: "If you want to call it right and left, call it right and left. If you want to call it black and white, call it black and white. They are black, we are white."



The Likud responded that what Ben barak said was "another deplorable statement by the party of Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz against Likud voters." A Likud spokesman pointed out past insults against Likud voters including "baboons" and "kissers of amulets and mezuzahs" (neither of which were actually said by Blue & White members). The party said the proper response we be delivered via the ballot boxes.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });