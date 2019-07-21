Britain should not become US "messengers" over Iran

Breaking news.
LONDON - Britain should not become the "messengers" for US President Donald Trump over Iran's seizure of a UK-flagged tanker, Richard Burgon, justice spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday.
Warning that Britain should not be dragged into a conflict as it was in Iraq, Burgon told Sky News: "I think we can play a very positive role in this ... Our role is to speak up for conflict resolution, de-escalation, the nuclear deal.""But what we don't want to do is end up being the messengers or sidekicks of Donald Trump."
