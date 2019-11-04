China's state media says Xi reiterates support for Hong Kong leader

China's President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai on Monday and discussed the state of things in the city crippled by months-long anti-government protests, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Xi told the embattled leader the Chinese central government has a high degree of confidence in her and fully recognizes the work by her and her team, according to Xinhua.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });