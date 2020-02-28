The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus outbreak "getting bigger" after Nigeria case - WHO

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 12:48
Coronavirus outbreak is "getting bigger," the World Helath Organization (WHO) said on Friday after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa's first case, reiterating its warning that the virus could reach most "if not all countries."
WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that it was looking into reports of some people getting re-infected, which would include reviewing how were tests taken, adding: "But in general a person who had coronavirus infection would be immune at least for a while."
A WHO mission to Iran - which has now reported 388 cases and 34 deaths - is supposed to start early next week, and is still being put together, he said. 
16 Tel Aviv Marathon runners evacuated to Ichilov Hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 12:56 PM
Almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 12:52 PM
Turkey says attack on troops happened despite coordination with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 12:12 PM
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 12:09 PM
Nigeria's first coronavirus case travelled through Lagos before detection
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 12:07 PM
Lebanon bars travel for-non residents from countries with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:59 AM
United Kingdom has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:46 AM
Rabbi Berland's detention extended until next court proceedings
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/28/2020 11:31 AM
One female passenger who was on the Diamond Princess dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:24 AM
Japan's Hokkaido prefecture declares state of emergency over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:18 AM
Case of coronavirus diagnosed in French city of Nice - local mayor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:57 AM
South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:47 AM
Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:45 AM
EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:44 AM
Mexico says may have first coronavirus case from man who was in Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by