Edelstein: Still unsure how Knesset inauguration will occur on Monday

On Monday, the members of the 23rd Knesset will be sworn in and a new Knesset will begin."The importance of parliamentary oversight during a crisis is undeniable and this is the primary purpose of the Knesset," Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said in a statement on Saturday. However, he admitted that how the ceremony will take place under the restrictions in place due to the spread of the coronavirus is still unsure."The manner of how the inauguration will take place will be decided after another assessment tomorrow with relevant professionals," Edelstein said.