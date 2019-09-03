Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Far-right Noam party leader barred from teaching in schools - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 3, 2019 11:14
The Education Ministry instructed schools where Rabbi Dror Arye, head of the Religious Zionist Noam party, teaches not to allow him to serve in any teaching role because he is running for Knesset, according to Channel 13.

According to the Ministry of Education, teaching staff are forbidden from engaging in politics.
For many years, Arye has been a teacher at a girl's elementary school in Shomria and a hesder yeshiva in Sderot. Arye decided to run as the head of Noam a few months ago. Arye gave a political speech at the school where he teaches on Monday as the school year began. The speech discussed his positions against Reform Jews and Women of the Wall.


When the Ministry of Education heard of Arye's breach of the ministry's policy, steps were immediately taken against him.


"Rabbi Aryeh's employment contravenes the Ministry's guidelines, and in doing so we will work with educational institutions to settle the issue," said an official from the ministry.


Noam is an extremist party established by radical elements from the hard-line wing of the religious-Zionist community – specifically, close associates and allies of Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Tau, president of Yeshivat Har Hamor.


This yeshiva, its rabbinic leadership and the disciples of these rabbis have become a fount of extremist positions on social and religious issues, particularly regarding LGBT people and the Reform and Conservative movements.


Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


