Former Tiberias mayor Ron Cobi said in an interview with 103FM on Tuesday that when he ran for the Knesset, “that was planned with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and to help him.”Cobi also claimed he released viral videos slamming Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman after ensuring Netanyahu agreed. “Now I support [Blue and White leaders] Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid,” Cobi told the radio station. “We need a secular government without Netanyahu and without [Interior Minister] Arye Deri.”