Gantz received request to meet with Greenblatt

The office of Blue and White chairman, LTG (res.) Benny Gantz received a request from the United States Embassy to schedule a meeting with Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, during his visit in the region.





An update will be issued separately once the date of the meeting has been determined.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });