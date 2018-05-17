Gas and fuel supply to Gaza partially renewed after 6-day standstill

The supply of gas and diesel fuel to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing was partially renewed on Thursday after six days of a complete standstill in their transfer.



The gas and fuel pipelines at the crossing were severely damaged six days ago as a result of arson on the Palestinian side of the crossing by rioters.



The Ministry of Defense resumed the functioning of the gas and diesel transfer system at the crossing on Thursday, and it is estimated that it will be restored to partial capacity following the holiday of Shavuot.



