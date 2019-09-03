Hamas arrests 'mastermind' of Gaza suicide bombings

The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Tuesday that it had arrested the "mastermind" of the suicide bombings in the Gaza Strip that targeted two police checkpoints last Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of three policemen, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.





Salah Bardawil, a member of Hamas' political bureau, called the arrest a "decisive blow," adding that investigations are still underway.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });