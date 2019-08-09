Heavily armed man arrested at a Walmart, following active shooter call

A heavily armed man was arrested at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, CNN reported



Police stated that a young white male, appearing to be in his twenties, pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. Police say the man had tactical weapons, KY3 news reported.In a thread of tweets, the Springfield PD said officers detained an individual at a Walmart Neighborhood Market and an investigation is ongoing.



According to sources cited by local media, an off-duty firefighter held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived moments later.



This comes just days after two deadly shootings, which took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, rocked the US.



