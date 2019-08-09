Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Heavily armed man arrested at a Walmart, following active shooter call

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 02:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A heavily armed man was arrested at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, CNN reported

Police stated that a young white male, appearing to be in his twenties, pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. Police say the man had tactical weapons, KY3 news reported.In a thread of tweets, the Springfield PD said officers detained an individual at a Walmart Neighborhood Market and an investigation is ongoing.

According to sources cited by local media, an off-duty firefighter held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived moments later.

This comes just days after two deadly shootings, which took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, rocked the US.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
State Department suspends employee with white nationalist links

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings