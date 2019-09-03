Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Houses evacuated as wildfire burns near Har Bracha

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 3, 2019 14:39
Breaking news

Houses in the northern West Bank town of Har Bracha near Nablus are being evacuated due to a wildfire burning nearby, according to a Israel Police spokesperson. 

Israel Fire and Rescue services and Israel Police are working the scene and have begun evacuating houses near the fire that is encroaching on the town. Fire near West Bank town of Har Bracha, Sept. 3, 2019

Four firefighting aircraft are at the scene, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services. No injuries or damage have been reported.


Another large wildfire was reported near the entrance to Rishon Lezion at the Ein Hakore Junction. Six fire fighting teams are fighting that blaze, but the fire is currently not under control. Roads in the area are closed.


