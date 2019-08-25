IDF mocks IRGC Chief Soleimani on Twitter following airstrikes

The IDF openly mocked Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' head, Qasem Soleimani on Twitter following airstrikes in Syria.





TO: Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani,RE: Last Night



"We will carry out a large-scale attack of killer drones on the 'Zionist entity' from Syria."



It sounded good in your morning meeting, didn't it? — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2019

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah expected to talk at 5 pm after two alleged Israeli drones fall in Beirut.This is a developing story.

