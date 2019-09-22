IDF soldier in critical condition after accident on base - Spokesperson

An IDF soldier was critically injured in a base in northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Office reported on Sunday.



According to the report, the soldier was run over by a vehicle at a food storage facility on base and was evacuated to the hospital.The Military Police and Military Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the event.



The soldier's family was informed of the incident.



