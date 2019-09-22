Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF soldier in critical condition after accident on base - Spokesperson

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 22:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF soldier was critically injured in a base in northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Office reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the soldier was run over by a vehicle at a food storage facility on base and was evacuated to the hospital.The Military Police and Military Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the event.

The soldier's family was informed of the incident.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 22, 2019
France says main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut