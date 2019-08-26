Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran deploys naval destroyer to secure Iranian ships in Gulf of Aden

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 11:03
GENEVA - Iran has deployed a naval destroyer with long-range cruise missile systems to the Gulf of Aden to provide security for Iranian ships traveling through the region, state-run Press TV reported on Monday.

The ship will be accompanied by a logistical vessel and a helicopter carrier, Press TV reported. The channel described it as Iran's most advanced destroyer.


