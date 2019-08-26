Iran deploys naval destroyer to secure Iranian ships in Gulf of Aden









GENEVA - Iran has deployed a naval destroyer with long-range cruise missile systems to the Gulf of Aden to provide security for Iranian ships traveling through the region, state-run Press TV reported on Monday. The ship will be accompanied by a logistical vessel and a helicopter carrier, Press TV reported. The channel described it as Iran's most advanced destroyer.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });