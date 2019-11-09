Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 16:03
Iraq's oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

"Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health," a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.


