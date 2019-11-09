Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraq's oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.



"Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health," a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });