Iraq's Al-sumoud refinery operating at its capacity - INA

Iraq's Al-Sumoud refinery in Baiji is operating at its planned capacity and a fire that broke out in a surrounding area is now under control, Iraqi news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the oil ministry.



The fire broke out on nearby agricultural land and was "outside the refinery and did not affect production," the statement added.

