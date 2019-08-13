Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq's Al-sumoud refinery operating at its capacity - INA

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 23:08
Breaking news

Iraq's Al-Sumoud refinery in Baiji is operating at its planned capacity and a fire that broke out in a surrounding area is now under control, Iraqi news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the oil ministry.

The fire broke out on nearby agricultural land and was "outside the refinery and did not affect production," the statement added.


