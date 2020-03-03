The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel set to skip Netherlands Eurovision meet & greet due to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2020 21:06
The Israeli Eurovision delegation is set to skip a meet and greet in the Netherlands over fears of the coronavirus, ynet reported.
According to KAN, which is in charge of all Eurovision-related matters as Israel's public broadcaster, the delegation canceled their flight to Rotterdam due to the Health Ministry guidelines, which have stated that Israelis should only fly abroad if absolutely necessary.The news comes as Israelis are set to decide the song will be sung by Israel's Eurovision representative, 19-year-old Eden Alene.
The decision will be shown on a live TV broadcast Tuesday evening, and will include four songs: "Feker Libi," "Rakata," "Roots" and "Savior in the Sound."
France calls on Iran to cooperate with international nuclear watchdog
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:51 PM
Chief Taliban negotiator holds call with President Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:47 PM
Vatican says pope only has a cold, not related 'to other pathologies'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:41 PM
Russia says Turkey trying to push 130,000 refugees from Syria into Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 08:21 PM
Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 79, cases climb above 2,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 07:23 PM
Coronavirus more deadly than flu but containable - WHO's Tedros
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 07:21 PM
Likud aims at Gesher's Orly Levy-Abecassis to join government - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 06:37 PM
Merkel calls for safety zones in northern Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 06:04 PM
France says Syrian govt, Russia likely committing war crimes in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 06:02 PM
France reports country's fourth coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 05:05 PM
N.Korea says recent military drills not meant to threaten anyone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 04:39 PM
U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 04:35 PM
Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold U.N. Security Council summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 03:58 PM
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Iran's Khamenei says 'wash your hands'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 03:32 PM
UK health minister confirms total of 51 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 03:30 PM
