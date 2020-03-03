Israel set to skip Netherlands Eurovision meet & greet due to coronavirus

"Feker Libi," "Rakata," "Roots" and "Savior in the Sound."

The Israeli Eurovision delegation is set to skip a meet and greet in the Netherlands over fears of the coronavirus, ynet reported.According to KAN, which is in charge of all Eurovision-related matters as Israel's public broadcaster, the delegation canceled their flight to Rotterdam due to the Health Ministry guidelines, which have stated that Israelis should only fly abroad if absolutely necessary.The news comes as Israelis are set to decide the song will be sung by Israel's Eurovision representative, 19-year-old Eden Alene.The decision will be shown on a live TV broadcast Tuesday evening, and will include four songs: