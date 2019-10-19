Israeli baby dies on a flight to Russia - report

The baby, one year old, suffered respiratory distress during a flight from Thailand to Moscow, Israeli media reported.



According to the reports, the plane made an emergency landing in Kazan, Russia where an emergency medical team determined that the baby had died.The incident is being handled by the Israeli Embassy in Moscow and, according to the Foreign Ministry, the Joint Distribution committee is mobilizing the Jewish community to help the family, Channel 12 reported.



Kazan, where the plane landed, is about 13 hours away from Moscow by car. The Jews of Moscow are attempting to help the family contact local authorities and act as translators, according to Channel 12.



