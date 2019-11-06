Israeli doctor suspect of murdering wife is released from hospital

Giora Praff Perry, who is suspected of murdering his wife Esti Ahronovitz, was released from hospital and taken by the Israel Police for questioning on Wednesday.





תיעוד: הרופא החשוד ברצח בת זוגו אסתי אהרונוביץ' בתלמי אליהו, משתחרר מבית החולים בליווי משטרתי@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/TFOxRBrXuc — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 6, 2019

Perry, who was hospitalized at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, was apprehended by police after his car flipped over several hours after his wife’s body was discovered. He allegedly shot and killed her due to an ongoing divorce battle. Police said that a gun was found in his car.Perry was investigated on Tuesday for the first time since his wife's death by the Special Investigation Team of the Negev region after his medical condition improved. He told investigators, "I don't remember anything."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });