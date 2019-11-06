Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli doctor suspect of murdering wife is released from hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 10:56
Giora Praff Perry, who is suspected of murdering his wife Esti Ahronovitz, was released from hospital and taken by the Israel Police for questioning on Wednesday.


Perry, who was hospitalized at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, was apprehended by police after his car flipped over several hours after his wife’s body was discovered. He allegedly shot and killed her due to an ongoing divorce battle. Police said that a gun was found in his car.Perry was investigated on Tuesday for the first time since his wife's death by the Special Investigation Team of the Negev region after his medical condition improved. He told investigators, "I don't remember anything."


