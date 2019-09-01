Israeli forces shell south Lebanon border village -Hezbollah's al-Manar TV

Israeli forces fired several shells at the border village of Maroun al-Ras in south Lebanon on Sunday, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said.



The channel's live broadcast from the village showed large plumes of smoke rising from the countryside near the border.



