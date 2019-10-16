Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israelis vandalize vehicles, paint graffiti in Palestinian town - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 13:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israelis punctured tires on 15 Palestinian vehicles and painted hateful graffiti in the Palestinian village of Deir Ammar west of Ramallah on Wednesday morning, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Star of David and slogans threatening revenge against Palestinians were written in Hebrew on one vehicle, including the statement "death to the Arabs," according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.


