Israelis vandalize vehicles, paint graffiti in Palestinian town - report

Israelis punctured tires on 15 Palestinian vehicles and painted hateful graffiti in the Palestinian village of Deir Ammar west of Ramallah on Wednesday morning, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.



The Star of David and slogans threatening revenge against Palestinians were written in Hebrew on one vehicle, including the statement "death to the Arabs," according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.



