Johnson, in talks with Rouhani, urges release of imprisoned dual nationals

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 04:21
NEW YORK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals imprisoned in Iran during a meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in New York on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Johnson also "raised our deep concern about Iran's destabilizing activity in the region, including the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, and insisted this must stop," the spokesperson said. He stressed support for the Iran nuclear deal and the need for dialog, "including on a comprehensive successor deal."


Macron says conditions in place for Trump, Rouhani talks

