Jordan sentences man to prison for terror plot against Israeli embassy

A Jordanian court sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Monday for allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack against the Israel embassy in Amman last year, according to Al Arabiya.Khaled Abu Raya was charged with threatening to carry out terrorist acts. He allegedly planned to "open fire on the embassy and its employees in a bid to kill a large number of Israelis."The planned attack was motivated by the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year and the blockade on the Gaza Strip.