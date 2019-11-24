UK Labour Party narrow polling gap following televised leaders' debates

With two polls taken since the #ITVDebate, the Britain Elects poll tracker now puts the Tories ahead by 12pts: CON: 41.6% (+0.7)

LAB: 29.4% (+0.2)

LDEM: 14.9% (-0.2)

BREX: 5.7% (-0.7)

GRN: 3.2% (-)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed slightly ahead of Britain's December 12 general election, two polls showed on Saturday.A poll by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday found that support for Johnson's Conservative Party stood at 43%, down two percentage points from last week, while Labour was unchanged at 30%. The pro-European Liberal Democrats rose five points to 16%.Meanwhile a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Express newspaper had support for the Conservatives unchanged at 42%. Labour gained a point to 32%, while the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party were unchanged at 15% and 5%.Datapraxis have predicted that Johnson is on track to secure a decisive majority of almost 50 MPs. Running data from 270,000 interviews conducted by polling company YouGov through their own predictive MRP model, the company said that Johnson's Conservative Party looks likely to score around 349 seats in the House of Commons, a gain of 57 seats.Labour is on course to lose 30 members of parliament, the model showed, leaving it with 213 seats.Aside from the Conservatives, the other big winner looks set to be the Scottish National Party. Set to regain 14 lawmakers, the model suggest it will cement its status as Britain's third-largest party in terms of number of seats.