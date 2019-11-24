UK Labour Party narrow polling gap following televised leaders' debates

With two polls taken since the #ITVDebate, the Britain Elects poll tracker now puts the Tories ahead by 12pts:CON: 41.6% (+0.7)
LAB: 29.4% (+0.2)
LDEM: 14.9% (-0.2)
BREX: 5.7% (-0.7)
GRN: 3.2% (-)#SymmetryChgs. w/ 19 Nov.See more:https://t.co/m1hoBpI81D pic.twitter.com/qHDEw5Drhv— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2019
Datapraxis have predicted that Johnson is on track to secure a decisive majority of almost 50 MPs. Running data from 270,000 interviews conducted by polling company YouGov through their own predictive MRP model, the company said that Johnson's Conservative Party looks likely to score around 349 seats in the House of Commons, a gain of 57 seats.Labour is on course to lose 30 members of parliament, the model showed, leaving it with 213 seats.Aside from the Conservatives, the other big winner looks set to be the Scottish National Party. Set to regain 14 lawmakers, the model suggest it will cement its status as Britain's third-largest party in terms of number of seats.