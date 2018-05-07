May 08 2018
Iyar, 23, 5778
Lebanon's Hariri: Election 'very positive' sign to international community

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 16:33
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday the international community should look at results of Lebanon's election in a "very positive way".

Lebanon on Sunday held its first parliamentary elections since 2009. Lebanon is under pressure to prove to international donors and investors -- who pledged more than $11 billion to Beirut last month -- that it has a credible plan to reform its economy. Holding elections was seen as a key part of this.


