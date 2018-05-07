Lebanon's Hariri: Election 'very positive' sign to international community

BEIRUT - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday the international community should look at results of Lebanon's election in a "very positive way".



Lebanon on Sunday held its first parliamentary elections since 2009. Lebanon is under pressure to prove to international donors and investors -- who pledged more than $11 billion to Beirut last month -- that it has a credible plan to reform its economy. Holding elections was seen as a key part of this.



