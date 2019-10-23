Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's banks to remain shut on Thursday - statement

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 17:14
BEIRUT - Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Thursday, the banking association said, as unprecedented protests gripped the country despite the government announcing emergency reforms.

The statement on Wednesday said the banks were "waiting for the general situation to stabilize." The banks have been shut for five working days so far.


