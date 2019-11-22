NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Left-wing protesters at Mandelblit's home: indictment too slow and late

Routine protests against Netanyahu given added significance following his indictment on Thursday on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
One of the well-known protesters noted that "the indictment decision came at the 90th minute. The situation today is unforgivable, a situation where a prime minister is on office after being indicted. Damage and hate must be repaired. There are differences of opinion and we must see how we proceed. Personally, I have moved on from the rallies. It's time for politicians like Gideon Sa'ar and Benny Gantz to do what needs to be done."
King Abdullah: relations with Israel at its worst state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 08:23 PM
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in 'no-fly list' suit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 07:02 PM
Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:38 PM
UK metal detectorists who hid Saxon haul jailed for nearly 20 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:29 PM
WHO sounds alarm on Ebola due to Congo insecurity
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:22 PM
Los Angeles commuter train slams into vehicle on track, no immediate reports of injuries
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 06:01 PM
Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 05:58 PM
Dutch state not obliged to take back Islamic State children -appeals court
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 05:56 PM
Netanyahu: we will accept the court's decision
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 05:49 PM
Gantz: We will continue to push for Knesset majority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 04:44 PM
Uruguay braces for political right turn in election as region convulses
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 04:28 PM
Six migrant bodies washed up on Libyan coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 04:05 PM
Trump says he had lawyer Rudy Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is a great crime fighter
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 04:03 PM
Uber still in the dark on London taxi license renewal, three days before expiry
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 03:03 PM
Kurds could start oil deliveries to Baghdad in 2020
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 01:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by