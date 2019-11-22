Left-wing protesters at Mandelblit's home: indictment too slow and late

Routine protests against Netanyahu given added significance following his indictment on Thursday on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.One of the well-known protesters noted that "the indictment decision came at the 90th minute. The situation today is unforgivable, a situation where a prime minister is on office after being indicted. Damage and hate must be repaired. There are differences of opinion and we must see how we proceed. Personally, I have moved on from the rallies. It's time for politicians like Gideon Sa'ar and Benny Gantz to do what needs to be done."