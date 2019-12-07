Likud: The reason for no unity government so far - Lapid wants a rotation

According to Likud officials, the reason for the failure to form a broad unity government is due the Blue and White second-in-command Yair Lapid, who they claim wants to be prime minister in a rotational agreement with party chairman Benny Gantz.The comments come amid continued fighting between Blue and White and Likud party officials over the establishment of a unity government, with days to go before the deadline for creating a government is passed, leading to an unprecedented third election within a single year.