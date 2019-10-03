Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud officials: There’s no need for primaries given bloc loyalty

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 19:54
Likud officials said on Thursday that in light of the support of the right-wing parties of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a primary election for leadership of the Likud would by unnecessary.

Netanyahu requested the right-wing party leaders to sign a paper where they declare their loyalty to him, entrusting him with leading the Right 55-bloc.Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman claimed that he was not yet asked to sign any paper but his party and Shas are ready to back Netanyahu.


