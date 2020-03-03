Likud aims at Gesher's Orly Levy-Abecassis to join government - report

If the party fails to convince Levy-Abecassis, the Likud will try and change the law that establishes limits on dissolving parties and request that single MKs be allowed to leave their parties.

The Likud Party has decided to try and convince Gesher Party leader Orly Levy-Abecassis to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to KAN news. The decision was made to drop the other MKs marked as possible defectors from the left-center bloc in the meantime since Levy-Abecassis leads her own faction.