Likud aims at Gesher's Orly Levy-Abecassis to join government - report

The Likud Party has decided to try and convince Gesher Party leader Orly Levy-Abecassis to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to KAN news. The decision was made to drop the other MKs marked as possible defectors from the left-center bloc in the meantime since Levy-Abecassis leads her own faction.
If the party fails to convince Levy-Abecassis, the Likud will try and change the law that establishes limits on dissolving parties and request that single MKs be allowed to leave their parties.