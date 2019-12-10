MK endorses Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party candidate for British prime minister Jeremy Corbyn received an endorsement from a Knesset member on Tuesday morning.MK Yusef Jabareen (Joint List) wrote on Twitter that "whoever supports ending the occupation must hope that Corbyn wins the election" in the United Kingdom. "The Right, here and there, is trying to illustrate a picture full of lies and incitement," Jabareen wrote. "But it cannot be forgotten: Opposing Apartheid is not anti-Semitism. It is the opposite."Blue and White's candidate for foreign minister, MK Yair Lapid, urged Brits not to vote for Corbyn on Monday.