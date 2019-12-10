The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
MK endorses Jeremy Corbyn

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 09:33
Labour Party candidate for British prime minister Jeremy Corbyn received an endorsement from a Knesset member on Tuesday morning.
MK Yusef Jabareen (Joint List) wrote on Twitter that "whoever supports ending the occupation must hope that Corbyn wins the election" in the United Kingdom. "The Right, here and there, is trying to illustrate a picture full of lies and incitement," Jabareen wrote. "But it cannot be forgotten: Opposing Apartheid is not anti-Semitism. It is the opposite."
Blue and White's candidate for foreign minister, MK Yair Lapid, urged Brits not to vote for Corbyn on Monday.
Sa'ar: World is suffering from lack of moral clarity on Islamic extremism
UK says could decriminalize non-payment of BBC license fee
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 10:03 AM
Four killed in Czech hospital shooting - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 10:00 AM
24-year-old killed in crash between car and truck
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 08:35 AM
Chile plane carrying 38 passengers disappears en route to Antarctica
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 07:19 AM
IDF arrests 11 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 07:15 AM
NZ police say 8 people missing after volcano eruption are likely dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 06:41 AM
Jordan sentences man to prison for terror plot against Israeli embassy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 04:16 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls dialog with Putin 'positive'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 01:15 AM
Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas announces elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 12:56 AM
World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality - UN official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:46 PM
Federal grand jury indicts accused Colorado Planned Parenthood gunman
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:20 PM
Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies after ALS battle
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:51 PM
Erdogan says Turkey and Libya can hold joint exploration in eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:48 PM
US to ask UN to discuss possible escalatory provocation by North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:46 PM
