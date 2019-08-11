Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Man indicted for sexual assault of over 45 minors and women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 12:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The State Attorney's Office has indicted 26-year-old Uriya Asis, a resident of Emmanuel, for multiple cases of sexual assault – Israeli sources reported on Sunday.

According to the sources, Asis has sexually assaulted about dozens of women, including around 45 minors aged 13-18.Asis allegedly contacted the women through Instagram and Whatsapp, using multiple fake identities as well as alternating pictures that supported his personas.




Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Israeli dead after falling off Eagles' Nest in Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings