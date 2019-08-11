Man indicted for sexual assault of over 45 minors and women

The State Attorney's Office has indicted 26-year-old Uriya Asis, a resident of Emmanuel, for multiple cases of sexual assault – Israeli sources reported on Sunday.



According to the sources, Asis has sexually assaulted about dozens of women, including around 45 minors aged 13-18.Asis allegedly contacted the women through Instagram and Whatsapp, using multiple fake identities as well as alternating pictures that supported his personas.









