Merkel wants swift EU trade deal with U.S., thinks solution possible

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 13:01
BIARRITZ, France - Germany wants the European Union to reach a trade agreement with the United States as quickly as possible, Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Monday.


"We want to talk now about the EU and the United States having deeper talks as quickly as possible," Merkel told reporters at a briefing with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a summit of G7 leaders in Biarritz.

"We have a great interest in our trade being intensified. I think we can find solutions," Merkel added. "Germany, within the framework of the EU, is working hard on this."


