The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mexico records 585 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

By REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2020 04:24
Mexico has registered 585 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 475 the previous day, as well as two more deaths, a health ministry official said on Thursday.
A total of eight people have died from the virus in Mexico.
South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 04:27 AM
China records 81,340 total coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 04:16 AM
Nicaragua reports first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 04:15 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts, destroys drones from Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 03:35 AM
Daylight Saving Time is in effect in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 03:12 AM
Pence: Coronavirus test submitted to FDA, gives 15 minute results
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 12:27 AM
US surpasses China, Italy with the most coronavirus cases in the world
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 12:05 AM
IDF: 45 soldiers have been infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 10:53 PM
Yaakov Meltzer, a member of Queens Hatzolah, dies at age 60
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 10:41 PM
Ashkelon: 70-year-old man killed in car accident, circumstances unclear
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/26/2020 10:32 PM
'Next' fashion chain to stop shipping worldwide, including to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 10:29 PM
Mark Blum, star of ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,' dead from coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 10:25 PM
Pope donates 30 respirators to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 10:07 PM
Yavne mayor quarantined after coming into contact with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 09:52 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll jumps to 75, with 1,196 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 09:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by