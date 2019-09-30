Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mike Pompeo: 'We applaud the courage of Afghan voters'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 17:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a message in support of "Afghan voters, poll workers, and security forces who made #AfghanElections possible despite technical challenges and security threats," on behalf of the United States.

He continued by saying "Afghanistan’s institutions must take all necessary steps to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 30, 2019
U.S. targets two Russians with election-related sanctions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings