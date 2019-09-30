Mike Pompeo: 'We applaud the courage of Afghan voters'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a message in support of "Afghan voters, poll workers, and security forces who made #AfghanElections possible despite technical challenges and security threats," on behalf of the United States.



He continued by saying "Afghanistan’s institutions must take all necessary steps to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints."

We applaud the courage of Afghan voters, poll workers, and security forces who made #AfghanElections possible despite technical challenges and security threats. Afghanistan's institutions must take all necessary steps to transparently tabulate results and investigate complaints. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 30, 2019

