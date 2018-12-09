Netanyahu: We need to increase aliyah from France

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a government initiative to encourage French Jews to emigrate to Israel, according to a statement to the press Sunday.
"There are 200,000 Jews currently living in France who would love to come live here, but our government services are not ready for that," Netanyahu said. "These are Zionists, ethical people and Israel supporters, and it is our moral duty to assist them. A government initiative is required."
Netanyahu also directed Education Minister Naftali Bennett to create a master plan to increase French aliyah and to present it to the cabinet.
