Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu appoints Avi Dichter deputy defense minister

By
October 23, 2019 18:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Avi Dichter as deputy defense minister on Wednesday.

Dichter, who is a former head of the Shin Bet security service, replaced Eli Ben Dahan, who was not re-elected to the Knesset.In the last two Knessets, Dichter headed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He was Public Security Minister in the government of former prime minister Ehud Olmert.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
UK police say will move truck found with 39 bodies shortly

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings