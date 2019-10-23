Netanyahu appoints Avi Dichter deputy defense minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Avi Dichter as deputy defense minister on Wednesday.



Dichter, who is a former head of the Shin Bet security service, replaced Eli Ben Dahan, who was not re-elected to the Knesset.In the last two Knessets, Dichter headed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He was Public Security Minister in the government of former prime minister Ehud Olmert.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });