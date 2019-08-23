Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu speaks with Putin about developments in the region

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 23, 2019 17:39
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Friday afternoon.

Sources say the two discussed regional developments and the current situation in Syria. They also emphasized the tightening of military coordination. During the phone call, Netanyahu updated Putin about his recent trip to Ukraine. The two also discussed having further talks about security issues between the two nations and Israels neighbors, according to Walla.  


