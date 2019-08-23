Netanyahu speaks with Putin about developments in the region

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Friday afternoon.



Sources say the two discussed regional developments and the current situation in Syria. They also emphasized the tightening of military coordination. During the phone call, Netanyahu updated Putin about his recent trip to Ukraine. The two also discussed having further talks about security issues between the two nations and Israels neighbors, according to Walla.





