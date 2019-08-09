New scam coming as a text to your phone

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 16:23
 A new phishing scam is coming to Israeli cell phones. Lahav 433, a cyber unit, is telling Israelis to be careful if you receive a text asking for you sign into your Bank Leumi or PayPal. 

The SMS sends a link to a fake website impersonating Bank Leumi or Paypal and asks you to sign into your account and then the service can obtain your bank and credit card information. Police recommend "logging into the various accounts and sites only through the official link and through secure sites, as well as being vigilant and not opening the spoken messages."


