North Korea builds missiles ‘as fast as anyone’ says US Gen. Hyten



Vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Air Force Gen. John Hyten said that North Korea is “building new missiles, new capabilities, new weapons as fast as anybody on the planet,” CNN reported on Saturday.

Hyten said that, when missiles are your business, you need to “test fast, fly fast and learn fast” during a talk he gave at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.



Saying that “speed itself is efficiency,” he pointed out North Korea does all that while being the 115’th powerful economy in the world.