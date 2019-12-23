Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana has told Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that he would meet the candidates he suggested to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan.
Ohana sent Mandelblit a letter on Monday morning replying to a previous letter from the A-G, including the names of several potential candidates.The candidates included Deputy State Attorney Nurit Littman and Liat Ben Ari (Taxation and Economics Attorney).
The exchange is part of an ongoing saga
that has developed around Nitzan’s replacement