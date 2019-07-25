‘Our home is own fire,’ says Shaffir as new Left-block is announced

Breaking news.
“Our home is own fire,” said Labor MK Stav Shaffir on Thursday during a press conference announcing a new Left-wing merge, “when your home is on fire you go outside to put out the fire,” she said.
Shaffir was unable to convince party leader Amir Peretz to join forces with former prime minister Ehud Barak, leading her to leave Labor to join this new union.
The Democratic Union party, announced Thursday, includes Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who vowed that peace between Israelis and Palestinians is “not only possible but essential.”
