PM Johnson says UK will leave EU on Oct. 31 if Brexit deal voted down

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain will still leave the European Union on Oct. 31 as scheduled if the latest Brexit deal is voted down by lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.



"We will leave the European Union on October 31st," Johnson told the BBC on the eve of a parliamentary vote on his agreement with the EU.

