Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM Johnson says UK will leave EU on Oct. 31 if Brexit deal voted down

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 20:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain will still leave the European Union on Oct. 31 as scheduled if the latest Brexit deal is voted down by lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.


"We will leave the European Union on October 31st," Johnson told the BBC on the eve of a parliamentary vote on his agreement with the EU.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 18, 2019
Saudi Arabia's FM urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings