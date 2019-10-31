Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pipe bomb thrown near Rachel’s Tomb on outskirts of Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 21:01
In Jerusalem near Rachel's tomb two explosive devices were thrown and exploded in the area causing damage to vehicles.

Border police units are at the scene and searching the area for the terrorists who threw the explosive devices.The police bomb disposal expert is at the scene. No injuries caused


October 31, 2019
UK's Corbyn accuses Trump of interfering in British election

By REUTERS

