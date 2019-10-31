Pipe bomb thrown near Rachel’s Tomb on outskirts of Jerusalem

In Jerusalem near Rachel's tomb two explosive devices were thrown and exploded in the area causing damage to vehicles.



Border police units are at the scene and searching the area for the terrorists who threw the explosive devices.The police bomb disposal expert is at the scene. No injuries caused



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });