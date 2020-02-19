Police close Jerusalem bakery for handing out bread to Friday worshipers

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a Silwan-based watchdog, posted a video showing the closed bakery located at Bab Hutta, one of the doors to the Temple Mount complex.

Tensions have been high on the Temple Mount in the past month as Hamas and other Palestinian groups have called for mass attendance at Fajr dawn prayers on Fridays at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim holy sites. The Trump Administration's "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan contributed to heightened tensions as well.

The campaign for attendance at Fajr prayers, the first ones of the day before sunrise, is being conducted in protest of “Israeli Judaization schemes” at religious sites in the West Bank, including at the Temple Mount and the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Israel Police shut down a bakery in the Old City of Jerusalem and arrested Nasser Abu Sneina, the owner of the shop, for handing out free bread to Muslim worshipers on Friday.