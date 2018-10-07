President Rivlin: This was an attack on coexistence

Breaking news.
President Reuven Rivlin responded to the attack that took place on Sunday morning in the Barkan industrial zone in the West Bank. "I am shocked and feel very sorry about the terrible terror attack that took place this morning. Our heart goes out to the families of those killed and we pray for the wounded."
"This was not just an attack on innocent people living their daily lives. This was an attack on the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians coexisting peacefully."
Rivlin added, "I call out to the Palestinians leadership to condemn this criminal attack and act together with their security forces to capture the terrorist."
"We will not rest until we bring each one to justice," the President concluded.
