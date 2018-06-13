Netanyahu meets U.S. homeland security chief

"We have no better ally than the United States," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when meeting Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen Wednesday.



"I also think you [Americans] don't have a better ally than Israel," the prime minister added.



Israel Radio reported Nielsen inspected Israel's fenced-off border with Egypt Tuesday for ideas for the US border with Mexico, where President Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall.



"Border security is national security. Our Israeli partners know that better than anyone and I was fortunate today to see the incredible work they’re doing to keep their territory and citizens safe,” she said.



