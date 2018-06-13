June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Netanyahu meets U.S. homeland security chief

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 13, 2018 20:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"We have no better ally than the United States," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when meeting Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen Wednesday.

"I also think you [Americans] don't have a better ally than Israel," the prime minister added.

Israel Radio reported Nielsen inspected Israel's fenced-off border with Egypt Tuesday for ideas for the US border with Mexico, where President Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall.

"Border security is national security. Our Israeli partners know that better than anyone and I was fortunate today to see the incredible work they’re doing to keep their territory and citizens safe,” she said.


