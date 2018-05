Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his country can not "fully trust" the MH17 investigation as 'we were not involved in probe,' Reuters reports.



Australia and the Netherlands said on Friday they are holding Russia responsible for downing a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet in 2014, reported the BBC.



En route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, the plane was shot down over rebel-held territory in Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers.



