Qatari ambassador leaves Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing

Qatari Ambassador Muhammed Al-Emadi left the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing on Sunday evening.



He was expected as part of a Qatari envoy to distribute funds to impoverished Palestinian families, though al-Amadi did not receive permission to transfer funds to the cash-strapped Gaza Strip, Walla! NEWS reported Friday.



